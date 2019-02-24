Man found dead in SE Albuquerque
February 24, 2019 05:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police were called to the 1000 block of Alvarado Drive SE after a passerby found a dead body.
APD is investigating to find out who dumped the body there, wrapped in a blanket and tarp.
They are considering this a Violent Crimes call out.
Police say it appears the victim had been dead for some time.
Anyone with information should contact APD.
