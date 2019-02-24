Man found dead in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man found dead in SE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
February 24, 2019 05:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police were called to the 1000 block of Alvarado Drive SE after a passerby found a dead body. 

Advertisement

APD is investigating to find out who dumped the body there, wrapped in a blanket and tarp.

They are considering this a Violent Crimes call out.

Police say it appears the victim had been dead for some time. 

Anyone with information should contact APD. 

Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: February 24, 2019 05:12 PM
Created: February 24, 2019 04:42 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD officer hit by drunk driver on I-40
APD officer hit by drunk driver on I-40
BCSO searching for endangered teen
BCSO searching for endangered teen
Fatal crash closes down Paseo Del Norte near Jefferson
Fatal crash closes down Paseo Del Norte near Jefferson
Albuquerque police ID girl whose body was found in arroyo
Albuquerque police ID girl whose body was found in arroyo
Pedestrian killed near Carlisle and Montgomery
Pedestrian killed near Carlisle and Montgomery
Advertisement




APD officer hit by drunk driver on I-40
APD officer hit by drunk driver on I-40
Proposed databank could help fight poverty in NM
Proposed databank could help fight poverty in NM
Fire crews respond to three different fires
Fire crews respond to three different fires
Pedestrian killed near Carlisle and Montgomery
Pedestrian killed near Carlisle and Montgomery
Fatal crash closes down Paseo Del Norte near Jefferson
Fatal crash closes down Paseo Del Norte near Jefferson