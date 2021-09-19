Man found dead in SW Albuquerque intersection

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 19, 2021 04:36 PM
Created: September 19, 2021 03:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police responded to a fatal shooting in the southwest part of the city Sunday morning.
Police said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 98th Street and Central Ave SW around 10 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities said upon arrival they found a man dead in the intersection.
Police also said a possible suspect was identified and detained.
By KOB 4's count, this is the 83 homicide Albuquerque has seen this year.
