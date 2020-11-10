Man found dead on West Mesa, authorities suspect foul play

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 10, 2020 12:31 PM
Created: November 10, 2020 12:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sandoval County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to an area of the West Mesa last week after a man was found dead.
"The incident is currently being investigated by the Sandoval County Sheriff's Office and we believe that there is foul play," said Stephen Montoya, a public information officer with the county.
He said deputies were on scene during the evening of Nov. 5. The name of the victim is being withheld while authorities notify next of kin.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
