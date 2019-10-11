Man found guilty of 2008 murder | KOB 4
Man found guilty of 2008 murder

KOB Web Staff
October 11, 2019 01:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man faces life in prison plus 42 years after a jury returned a guilty verdict on multiple charges including murder, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office.

Jaime Veleta Jr. was convicted of killing Danny Baca in 2008 on the Pajarito Mesa. Baca's body was found badly burned, with gunshot wounds near Dennis Chavez and Paseo del Volcan. 

Valeta was extradited from Mexico to Bernalillo County in 2018. 

Updated: October 11, 2019 01:49 PM
Created: October 11, 2019 01:39 PM

