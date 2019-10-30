Man found guilty of forcing children to panhandle

Kai Porter
Updated: October 30, 2019 06:13 PM
Created: October 30, 2019 04:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man was found guilty of three counts of human trafficking Wednesday.
A jury convicted James Stewart of forcing his children to panhandle—in an effort to feed his drug habit.
During the trial, Stewart blames his wife, Teri Sanchez.
“They were supposed to go to school in the morning and, then after school they were hanging out with their mom,” he said. “They left 6:30-7:00 in the morning. They didn't come back until 9:30-10:00 at night, so I didn't see them at all during the day."
Stewart and his wife still face charges in two other cases.
The couple is accused of letting two men molest their 8-year-old son.
Prosecutors also say Stewart sex trafficked his 7-year-old daughter for drugs.
One of Stewart's other cases is currently on appeal after a judge declared a mistrial earlier this year.
Stewart faces up to 51 years in prison for the human trafficking conviction. A date for a sentencing hearing has not been set.
