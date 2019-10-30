Man found guilty of forcing children to panhandle

Stewart and his wife still face charges in two other cases.

The couple is accused of letting two men molest their 8-year-old son.

Prosecutors also say Stewart sex trafficked his 7-year-old daughter for drugs.

One of Stewart's other cases is currently on appeal after a judge declared a mistrial earlier this year.

Stewart faces up to 51 years in prison for the human trafficking conviction. A date for a sentencing hearing has not been set.