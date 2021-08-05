Man found guilty of sexual abuse in incident on Kirtland Air Force Base

KOB
Updated: August 05, 2021 09:51 AM
Created: August 05, 2021 09:27 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Zechariah Freemen, 45, was found guilty of sexual abuse July 30.
Freemen will remain in custody pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled.
Freemen was indicted Jan. 9, 2020 following a June 16, 2019 incident where he sexually abused a woman while she was physically incapable of declining or communicating her willingness to participate.
Freeman faces up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised released, up to a $250,000 fine and restitution. Freeman will be required to register as a sex offender.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company