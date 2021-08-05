Man found guilty of sexual abuse in incident on Kirtland Air Force Base | KOB 4
WATCH > Tokyo Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Man found guilty of sexual abuse in incident on Kirtland Air Force Base

Man found guilty of sexual abuse in incident on Kirtland Air Force Base

KOB
Updated: August 05, 2021 09:51 AM
Created: August 05, 2021 09:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Zechariah Freemen, 45, was found guilty of sexual abuse July 30.

Freemen will remain in custody pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

Freemen was indicted Jan. 9, 2020 following a June 16, 2019 incident where he sexually abused a woman while she was physically incapable of declining or communicating her willingness to participate. 

Freeman faces up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised released, up to a $250,000 fine and restitution. Freeman will be required to register as a sex offender.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

NMPED: Floyd school board suspended after refusing to comply with mask guidelines
NMPED: Floyd school board suspended after refusing to comply with mask guidelines
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 609 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 609 additional COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham addresses surge in COVID cases and 'tough decisions' for NM
Gov. Lujan Grisham addresses surge in COVID cases and 'tough decisions' for NM
Operating plan for Gateway Center raises questions
Operating plan for Gateway Center raises questions
Albuquerque mayor faces ethics complaint in reelection bid
Albuquerque mayor faces ethics complaint in reelection bid