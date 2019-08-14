Man found guilty of sexually abusing child
KOB Web Staff
August 14, 2019 01:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A New Mexico man was found guilty Wednesday of sexually abusing a child.
A jury returned a guilty verdict on all counts against Francisco Matteson.
According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office, the victim was 13 years or younger.
Francisco is facing up to 39 years in prison.
A sentencing date has not been scheduled.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: August 14, 2019 01:27 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved