Man gives back to community with unique set of wheels

“He's very extra,” said Furru’s friend Demetrio Trujillo. "When he does things he goes all the way.”

Furru’s friends said they were not surprised when their eccentric friend bought himself the bus.

"I got there and after I test drove it, I just had to have it. It's cooler than I thought,” Furru said.

In addition to the bus, Trujillo said his friend has made other strange purchases too.

“He's bought a couple boats in the past, a couple campers, but I mean, he sometimes branches off and buys weird things like pigs, ya know? So he's all over the place. Whatever you can sell him, he'll buy it,” Trujillo said.

Furru said he wants to use his spacious new whip to help the community. On Christmas, he packed his bus with donations and drove around town giving out clothes to the homeless.

“The main goal is that I want to use it to help people, but at the same time I will have fun with it,” he said.

His friends even said they liked it too.

“It's pretty fun honestly. Like I said, you don't really do that type of thing every day so it's pretty unique,” Trujillo said.

Furru said he plans to make the rounds again on New Year’s to help the homeless.