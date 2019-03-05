Man has power disconnected for 24 hours, with no notice

Sykes checked over and over, but his account online continued to show that nothing was due.

"They told me that they saw an account in the previous tenant's name still, that she had not canceled the account, and until then I was just going to remain a dormant customer," he said.

Then, on Monday the power shut off at his mom's house. She is a two-time cancer survivor and has a disability.

"All my electricity in my mother's home turned off, and I immediately contacted PNM to see if there was some sort of outage," Sykes said. "I was told they had 8 months of unpaid service that I needed to take care of in order to have the service reconnected."

PNM says that Sykes had an account but a bill couldn't be generated until a deposit was paid, that's why the bill always appeared at zero.

Since the account was originally in another person's name, they couldn't tell him the amount until he paid a deposit. Sykes said he would have taken care of it if he had known what was wrong.

"I've never received a notice of any sort from PNM, I've never received anything by phone," Sykes said. "I've never received any mail, email, text correspondence, nothing."

Sykes power was restored tonight.