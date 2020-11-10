Man headed to trial in case of woman killed while playing Pokemon Go | KOB 4
Man headed to trial in case of woman killed while playing Pokemon Go

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 10, 2020 05:15 PM
Created: November 10, 2020 03:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The 22-year-old man who is accused of killing two innocent bystanders during two separate incidents is slowly moving through the justice system.

Prosecutors say Izaiah Garcia is responsible for the deaths of Cayla Campos, who was shot while playing Pokemon Go at a park, and Sean Markey, who was killed at a homecoming party.

Garcia appeared before a judge in a virtual Zoom meeting Tuesday to determine whether the evidence in the case, involving Campos, was enough to move forward to trial.

And the judge agreed there was enough evidence. 

"I have found probable cause to bind this matter over - on count one - first degree murder - willful or deliberate with a firearm enhancement," the judge said.

Garcia will also have to face assault, robbery, child abuse and tampering with evidence charges. 

He will remain in jail pending the trial in both cases.
 


