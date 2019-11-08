Man hid key to handcuffs, escaped from police

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 08, 2019 04:07 PM
Created: November 08, 2019 04:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding three people, including a man who escaped from handcuffs.
Police believe the subjects could have information about a homicide that occurred on October 23 near Central and San Mateo.
Police said the three people were in a black Hyundai Tucson that was involved in the murder of Nathan Salcido.
The Hyundai was involved in a chase the next day. After crashing the vehicle, police said the three occupants fled from the scene. One of them was caught and handcuffed. However, police said he was concealing a key for handcuffs and managed to escape.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 505-242-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company