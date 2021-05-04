Man hospitalized, firefighter treated for heat exhaustion following house fire | KOB 4

Man hospitalized, firefighter treated for heat exhaustion following house fire

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 04, 2021 08:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a single-story house fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 6:15 a.m. to Chama Street NE and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

As AFR searched for occupants, they found a man in a wheelchair in the backyard who was suffering from smoke inhalation. He was taken to UNM Hospital to be treated.

Crews fought the fire from the outside before moving inside to finish extinguishing the fire.

AFR said one firefighter is being treated for heat exhaustion.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

