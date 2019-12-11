Man hospitalized for months after contracting West Nile Virus, family pleads for help

“He just kind of progressively got worse with body aches, headache, congestion, then it got where he couldn't really walk, he couldn't talk—he was in a stupor,” she said.

In the past few months, Mendy said Ona has made little progress. Now the mother of two teenagers is trying to figure out the next step.

A GoFundMe page has raised tens of thousands of dollars to help with medical expenses, but Mendy said they will have to move Ona out of state for better care.

“My family's going to be torn apart no matter where he is,” she said.

Mendy said she hopes people will think of her family when they’re celebrating theirs.

“It's like the apocalypse for our family. Everything has been turned upside down financially. He was the primary bread winner and we're not going to be able to pay our mortgage and our medical expenses. We don't know what's going to happen there,” she said.

To help the Bernal family with Ona’s medical expenses, click here.