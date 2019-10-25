Man implicated in death of Victoria Martens wants out of jail | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man implicated in death of Victoria Martens wants out of jail

Man implicated in death of Victoria Martens wants out of jail

KOB Web Staff
October 25, 2019 02:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Fabian Gonzales' defense team filed a motion Friday to review his conditions of release.

Advertisement

Gonzales is charged with child abuse resulting in the death of Victoria Martens. Gonzales' trial is on hold while due to an appeal about evidence in the case. 

Gonzales' attorneys argue that their client could be sufficiently supervised with a GPS monitoring device and pretrial supervision.

The court is expected to hold a hearing in response to the motion within five days. 

 

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: October 25, 2019 02:43 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man implicated in death of Victoria Martens wants out of jail
Man implicated in death of Victoria Martens wants out of jail
Driver who killed 12-year-old girl sentenced to 45 days in jail
Driver who killed 12-year-old girl sentenced to 45 days in jail
Albuquerque Fire Rescue creates 6-floor haunted house
Albuquerque Fire Rescue creates 6-floor haunted house
Video of man spanking dog sparks debate
Video of man spanking dog sparks debate
Auditor probes travel expenses of Cowboys for Trump founder
Auditor probes travel expenses of Cowboys for Trump founder
Advertisement



Police surround area near NE Albuquerque, officer shot
Police surround area near NE Albuquerque, officer shot
Officials figure out next move after severing ties with New Mexico Bowl sponsor
Officials figure out next move after severing ties with New Mexico Bowl sponsor
City of Albuquerque wants BioPark train lawsuit dismissed
City of Albuquerque wants BioPark train lawsuit dismissed
Albuquerque police release picture of homicide suspect's vehicle
Albuquerque police release picture of homicide suspect's vehicle
Man implicated in death of Victoria Martens wants out of jail
Man implicated in death of Victoria Martens wants out of jail