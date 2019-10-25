Man implicated in death of Victoria Martens wants out of jail
KOB Web Staff
October 25, 2019 02:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Fabian Gonzales' defense team filed a motion Friday to review his conditions of release.
Gonzales is charged with child abuse resulting in the death of Victoria Martens. Gonzales' trial is on hold while due to an appeal about evidence in the case.
Gonzales' attorneys argue that their client could be sufficiently supervised with a GPS monitoring device and pretrial supervision.
The court is expected to hold a hearing in response to the motion within five days.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: October 25, 2019 02:43 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved