Man implicated in deaths of Albuquerque teenagers | KOB 4
Man implicated in deaths of Albuquerque teenagers

Brittany Costello
March 28, 2019 05:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Another suspect has been implicated in the deaths of Collin Romero and Ahmed Lateef.

Jimmie Dunbar Atkins is facing 11 charges related an armed robbery.

Two men claim Jimmie Dunbar Atkins jumped them, robbed them and shot at them in November 2018.

However, in a motion to keep Dunbar behind bars, prosecutors revealed that they believe he was involved in the murders of Collin Romero and Ahmed Lateef.

Stephen Jay Goldman, who police believe is Atkins’ friend, was also named a suspect while in court on different case.

"Collin Romero and Ahmed Lateef were taken forcibly, taken to the West Mesa, where during the time they were taken, were beaten severely," APD detective Jessie Carter said during a hearing for Goldman.

During that testimony, it was revealed that there were possibly five suspects in murders of the teenagers.

Anthony Aragon, Stephen Jay Goldman and Atkins have all been implicated, but only Aragon is facing charges in connection to the murders.

The state filed the pretrial motion on Atkins after he was given conditions of release Monday.

He is not being held as he awaits a pretrial motion hearing to be scheduled.

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: March 28, 2019 05:22 PM
Created: March 28, 2019 04:20 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

