Man in critical condition after shooting
Man in critical condition after shooting

Joshua Panas
January 18, 2019 06:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man suffered a gunshot wound in Albuquerque Thursday night.

Officer Daren J. DeAguero said dispatch received a call about a man who was shot and was being driven to the hospital around 9:50 p.m.

The vehicle stopped in a McDonald's parking lot at Candelaria and Eubank, where it was met by emergency crews.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police said the shooting did not happen at the McDonald's. Officers are working to gather information about where the shooting happened and a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates. 

Joshua Panas


Updated: January 18, 2019 06:24 AM
Created: January 17, 2019 10:55 PM

