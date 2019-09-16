Man in critical condition after stabbing in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Man in critical condition after stabbing in SE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
September 16, 2019 12:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man was stabbed in southeast Albuquerque Sunday afternoon, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. 

Police officers responded to the 8700 block of Central Avenue around 1 p.m. where a man had been stabbed. The man was taken to the hospital, where he is reportedly in critical condition. 

APD issued a Violent Crimes call-out. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: September 16, 2019 12:39 PM
Created: September 16, 2019 12:15 PM

