Man in critical condition after stabbing in SE Albuquerque
September 16, 2019 12:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man was stabbed in southeast Albuquerque Sunday afternoon, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.
Police officers responded to the 8700 block of Central Avenue around 1 p.m. where a man had been stabbed. The man was taken to the hospital, where he is reportedly in critical condition.
APD issued a Violent Crimes call-out.
The investigation is ongoing.
