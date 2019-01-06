Man in critical condition after violent crime in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Man in critical condition after violent crime in Albuquerque

Associated Press
January 06, 2019 12:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque are looking for a suspect or suspects after the apparent victim of a violent crime was critically injured southwest of downtown.

Police say the man was being treated for unspecified injuries on Sunday at University of New Mexico Hospital.

Officer Simon Drobik says a violent crimes investigation was initiated after the man was discovered in the roadway on Unser Boulevard just north of Blake Road.

No suspects have been identified.

Drobik says the victim was reported in critical condition but no other details have been released.

Created: January 06, 2019 12:39 PM

