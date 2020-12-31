Man in critical condition following shooting at El Rancho Hotel | KOB 4

Man in critical condition following shooting at El Rancho Hotel

Man in critical condition following shooting at El Rancho Hotel

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 31, 2020 12:11 PM
Created: December 31, 2020 12:07 PM

GALLUP, N.M. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting at the historic El Rancho Hotel in Gallup.

Officers were in the area around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when they reportedly hear numerous shots being fired. Police said they saw a man reloading a firearm, and, at gunpoint, ordered him to get onto the ground where he was handcuffed. 

Officers realized the man had been shot in the right torso and began rendering medical aid.

According to Gallup police, the man had been firing at two others in the parking lot of the hotel. Those two people were also armed and returned fire. They fled the scene in a white, newer-model, extended cab Toyota Tundra. 

The man who was detained is in critical condition at a local hospital. Police have not confirmed his identity at this time. 

Gallup police would like to speak with those who fled the scene or any witnesses to the shooting. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Man in critical condition following shooting at El Rancho Hotel
Man in critical condition following shooting at El Rancho Hotel
Video: Park ranger tases Native American man at Petroglyph National Monument
Video: Park ranger tases Native American man at Petroglyph National Monument
Former volleyball coach accused of having sex with minors, again
Former volleyball coach accused of having sex with minors, again
How the Supreme Court's decision on church capacity impacts New Mexico
How the Supreme Court's decision on church capacity impacts New Mexico
Albuquerque megachurches fined $10K for violating public health orders
Albuquerque megachurches fined $10K for violating public health orders