Man in wheelchair killed in southwest Albuquerque house fire
KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Man in wheelchair killed in southwest Albuquerque house fire

Marian Camacho
February 05, 2019 12:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Fire Rescue officials say one man is dead following an early-morning house fire in southwest Albuquerque.

Crews were called to the area near Tower and Unser just before 3 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a single-story house fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire within minutes of arriving but sadly upon entry, they found a man in a wheelchair who had passed away.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the identity of the man has not yet been released. 

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 05, 2019 12:40 PM
Created: February 05, 2019 10:16 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

