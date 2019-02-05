Man in wheelchair killed in southwest Albuquerque house fire
|
Marian Camacho
February 05, 2019 12:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Fire Rescue officials say one man is dead following an early-morning house fire in southwest Albuquerque.
Crews were called to the area near Tower and Unser just before 3 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a single-story house fire.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire within minutes of arriving but sadly upon entry, they found a man in a wheelchair who had passed away.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and the identity of the man has not yet been released.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: February 05, 2019 12:40 PM
Created: February 05, 2019 10:16 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved