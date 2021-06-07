Man indicted for killing of teenager, but mother still wants answers

Otero said Metzgar should have been in jail at the time of the shooting because he was allegedly involved in another drive-by shooting, one month prior to Kyle's death.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, but Otero's family say police didn't act soon enough.

"I have no idea why they wouldn't go and arrest him prior or sooner," Otero said. "It's beyond me. If they would have, this wouldn't have happened. Because if they would have, I believe my son would be alive today. I really believe that."

The Albuquerque Police Department said Metzgar's arrest was a priority, but they couldn't find him.

"He was out free to do this to somebody else," Otero said. "This angers me. It angers me."

Metzgar remains in federal custody and will be prosecuted in state and federal court for both drive-by cases.

Until then, Otero will wait to get her questions answered.

"I would like for him to tell me why he singled out my son and killed him," Otero said.