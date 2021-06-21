Man indicted for murder of Jacqueline Vigil | KOB 4
Man indicted for murder of Jacqueline Vigil

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 21, 2021 06:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Luis Talamantes was indicted for the first-degree murder of Jacqueline Vigil Monday.

Vigil, the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers, was killed in her Albuquerque driveway in 2019. She was preparing to go to the gym when shots were fired into her vehicle. 

In court documents, authorities said Talamantes was committing auto burglaries the morning Vigil was killed. 

He was later arrested by ICE agents in San Antonio for illegally re-entering the U.S. He had previously been deported from the U.S. in September 2019. 

Talamantes is in federal custody in Texas.


