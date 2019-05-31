Man is concerned with dozens of needles, condoms in NE Albuquerque alley

"The city sends us letters or they'll send someone in and tell us 'hey you need to clean the weeds behind your alley, the trash' and we've asked them about cleaning it," he said. "They tell us that it's our problem and we need to clean it."

City officials say property owners are responsible for 10 feet past their back fence, therefore the city isn't responsible.

Lucero had an idea that if they have to maintain it, maybe they could build a fence blocking it off.

However, city officials say for something like that to happen, there would have to be an application process. Everyone in the area would have to agree to take ownership, which could cost money.

They also pointed to other factors, including access for utilities and first responders.