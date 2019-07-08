Man killed at South Valley party was US serviceman
Brittany Costello
July 08, 2019 10:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Isaiah Villanueva’s family is trying to come to grips with their loved one’s death.
Villanueva was hanging out with friends in the South Valley when he was shot and killed.
Villanueva had big dreams, according to his family.
“Ever since we were kids, we dreamed of being in the military,” said Nathan Perrigo, who is Villanueva’s cousin. “There was something about it, you know, the pride, serving your country.”
Villanueva joined the military after graduating from high school. His family worried his life would be taken on a battlefield, not in their own backyard.
“It’s a pretty traumatic experience that I wish no one else would go through, so it’s pretty hard,” said Tyler Silva.
According to a criminal complaint, Angel Grado fired a shot at the party after getting into an argument with someone.
Timothy Malek, 17, is also accused of taking part in the shooting. He was arrested more than a week after the incident.
Grado and Malek are charged with murder and numerous other crimes.
