Man killed at South Valley party was US serviceman

“Ever since we were kids, we dreamed of being in the military,” said Nathan Perrigo, who is Villanueva’s cousin. “There was something about it, you know, the pride, serving your country.”

Villanueva joined the military after graduating from high school. His family worried his life would be taken on a battlefield, not in their own backyard.

“It’s a pretty traumatic experience that I wish no one else would go through, so it’s pretty hard,” said Tyler Silva.

According to a criminal complaint, Angel Grado fired a shot at the party after getting into an argument with someone.

Timothy Malek, 17, is also accused of taking part in the shooting. He was arrested more than a week after the incident.

Grado and Malek are charged with murder and numerous other crimes.