Man killed by Uber driver had alcohol, drugs in his system
June 17, 2019 10:13 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- James Porter, the man who was killed by an Uber driver during a dispute on I-25 in Albuquerque, had a .23 blood alcohol concentration level, according to a toxicology report.
The report also says Porter had MDMA, commonly known as molly or ecstasy, in his system.
Police say Porter and the driver, Clayton Benedict, got into an argument over a cleaning fee after Porter's friend vomited in the vehicle on St. Patrick's Day.
Benedict claims Porter threatened to run him over after he ordered Porter to get out of the vehicle.
Benedict said he shot Porter as he approached the driver's side of the car. According to an autopsy report, Porter was shot five times.
It is against Uber's policy for drivers to carry a weapon.
In May, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office said the case was under review.
A decision on whether to charge Benedict with a crime is expected sometime in June.
