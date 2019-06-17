Man killed by Uber driver had alcohol, drugs in his system

Benedict claims Porter threatened to run him over after he ordered Porter to get out of the vehicle.

Benedict said he shot Porter as he approached the driver's side of the car. According to an autopsy report, Porter was shot five times.

It is against Uber's policy for drivers to carry a weapon.

In May, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office said the case was under review.

A decision on whether to charge Benedict with a crime is expected sometime in June.