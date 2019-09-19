Man killed in altercation on ABQ's West Side
September 19, 2019 10:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police are investigating the death of a person who was involved in an altercation near Coors and Central.
Officers were dispatched to the area around 8 p.m. Thursday. They found a man who suffered life-threatening injuries. However, police did not disclose how the man was injured.
Police said he died at a local hospital.
Police have not said if they have made any arrests.
