Man killed in altercation on ABQ's West Side

KOB Web Staff
September 19, 2019 10:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police are investigating the death of a person who was involved in an altercation near Coors and Central.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 8 p.m. Thursday. They found a man who suffered life-threatening injuries. However, police did not disclose how the man was injured.

Police said he died at a local hospital.

Police have not said if they have made any arrests. 

