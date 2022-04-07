Man killed in crash blamed on high driver

However, proving marijuana contributed to this crash could be an uphill battle.

"Unfortunately, we had a chance to address it and we didn't follow through," said state Rep. Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque.

Last week, 4 Investigates showed the attempts to pass a legal limit of THC – the psychoactive component in cannabis – for drivers. Some states have set a five nanogram THC limit that can be tested with a blood sample.

Court documents show Cordova had her blood drawn after a warrant was obtained, however, no such legal limit exists in New Mexico.

This is not the first time this issue has come up.

In November, Quinten White was also charged with homicide by vehicle after crashing his car on Montgomery, killing his passenger. White's arresting documents show he admitted to taking methadone and smoking cannabis before the crash. A police drug recognition expert was called in and noted his dilated pupils and elevated heart rate, but could not come to a conclusion about what drugs were contributing to his impairment.

White's case was dismissed a week after his arrest.

Cordova is still awaiting her day in court.

4 Investigates also found that in Colorado, five years after recreational cannabis sales started, DWI cases increased by more than 140%. Colorado also has that legal five nanogram limit for THC that is not in place in New Mexico.