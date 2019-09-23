Man killed near UNM described as a hero

She said he was shot while trying to help a woman who appeared to be in trouble.

“All he wanted to do was save her and unfortunately he lost his life trying to save someone else's,” Martinez said. “My whole family keeps saying on Friday he earned his wings.”

Martinez’s family wants the person who fired the deadly shot brought to justice.

“I know that there's people out there that know exactly who was involved,” Martinez said. “And I just wish they would speak out because the whole family is in pain.”

Jaquez leaves behind four children.

As of Monday afternoon, police had not announced any arrests in the case.

The family is raising money to have his remains moved to El Paso, where he grew up.

Click here to donate to their GoFundMe.