Man killed, woman injured in overnight shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.
It happened Sunday night near Irving and Universe in northwest Albuquerque.
Police say a man and woman were both taken to UNM Hospital where the man later died. The woman is said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A homicide investigation is underway and police will give updates as they become available.
