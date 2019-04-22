Man killed, woman injured in overnight shooting | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man killed, woman injured in overnight shooting

Marian Camacho
April 22, 2019 06:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Advertisement

It happened Sunday night near Irving and Universe in northwest Albuquerque.

Police say a man and woman were both taken to UNM Hospital where the man later died. The woman is said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A homicide investigation is underway and police will give updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: April 22, 2019 06:05 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Viral photos allegedly show gross kitchen at local Red Lobster
Viral photos allegedly show gross kitchen at local Red Lobster
Community celebrates the life of a man killed outside skate park
Community celebrates the life of a man killed outside skate park
Moneyball: Isotopes get ready to cut another check to city
Moneyball: Isotopes get ready to cut another check to city
Deputies investigate triple homicide in Valencia County
Deputies investigate triple homicide in Valencia County
Las Cruces accepts some 1,600 asylum seekers since April 12
Las Cruces accepts some 1,600 asylum seekers since April 12
Advertisement




Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy
Man killed, woman injured in overnight shooting
Man killed, woman injured in overnight shooting
Police close Albuquerque intersection for homicide investigation
Police close Albuquerque intersection for homicide investigation
Moneyball: Isotopes get ready to cut another check to city
Moneyball: Isotopes get ready to cut another check to city
Public safety is Mayor Keller's top priority for 2020 budget
Public safety is Mayor Keller's top priority for 2020 budget