Man leads police on chase after stealing vehicle from Albuquerque fire station

Drobik said the incident ended on a dead-end street near an intersection where the stolen SUV collided with another vehicle. The other driver wasn't injured.

Drobik says Pacheco was being booked into jail.

It wasn't immediately known what charges Pacheco could face or whether he has a defense lawyer who could comment on the allegations.

The SUV is out of commission.

Officials are investigating how Pacheco was able to enter the station and whether security needs to be improved.