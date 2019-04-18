Man leads police on chase after stealing vehicle from Albuquerque fire station
AP, KOB
April 18, 2019 05:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police say a man is accused of stealing an Albuquerque Fire Rescue SUV from inside Fire Station 5, near Central and Dallas.
Officer Simon Drobik says Anthony Pacheco recklessly drove the vehicle with lights and siren on and taunted police before being arrested.
Drobik says Pacheco made at least one obscene gesture at officers before stepping down from on top of the vehicle and mooning the officers before lying on ground and submitting to arrest Thursday.
Drobik said the incident ended on a dead-end street near an intersection where the stolen SUV collided with another vehicle. The other driver wasn't injured.
Drobik says Pacheco was being booked into jail.
It wasn't immediately known what charges Pacheco could face or whether he has a defense lawyer who could comment on the allegations.
The SUV is out of commission.
Officials are investigating how Pacheco was able to enter the station and whether security needs to be improved.
AP, KOB
Updated: April 18, 2019 05:28 PM
Created: April 18, 2019 04:16 PM
