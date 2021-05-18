Man linked to triple homicide makes first appearance in federal court

At this point, Kuykendall is only charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a federal crime.

When Kuykendall made a virtual appearance in federal court Tuesday, the court asked if he understood the charge against him. Looking annoyed and agitated, he said, "vaguely."

If convicted, Kuykendall faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, followed by three years of supervised release. The penalties could be harsher if prior criminal activities are considered.

To that, he replied, "I'm not an armed career criminal," – calling the allegations against him a "scare tactic."

The judge ordered Kuykendall's pretrial detention hearing to take place Wednesday, but it could also happen on Friday. KOB 4 will keep you updated on the outcome.