Man listed in critical condition after shooting in southeast Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 28, 2020 10:11 PM
Created: September 28, 2020 10:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD was dispatched to Whispering Sands Apartment Monday night in reference to a call of shots fired.
As officers were arriving at the scene, a second call came into dispatch from Kaseman Hospital.
Kaseman reported a male subject arriving to the emergency room with gunshot wounds.
The victim was transferred to UNM Hospital and is listed in critical condition.
APD has initiated a violent crimes callout.
Information is limited at this time.
