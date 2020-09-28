Man listed in critical condition after shooting in southeast Albuquerque | KOB 4
Man listed in critical condition after shooting in southeast Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 28, 2020 10:11 PM
Created: September 28, 2020 10:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD was dispatched to Whispering Sands Apartment Monday night in reference to a call of shots fired.

As officers were arriving at the scene, a second call came into dispatch from Kaseman Hospital.

Kaseman reported a male subject arriving to the emergency room with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transferred to UNM Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

APD has initiated a violent crimes callout.

Information is limited at this time.


