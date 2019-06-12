Man listed in critical condition after suffering gunshot wound
Joshua Panas
June 12, 2019 09:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man is listed in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound.
Albuquerque police were dispatched to a reported shooting at Netherwood Park around 7:30 p.m.
As officers were canvassing the area, officials with UNM Hospital advised the police department that a male arrived in the ER and was taken to surgery.
Police have not said if there are any suspects.
