Man on life support following shooting in Valencia County
Joy Wang
August 26, 2019 05:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 28-year-old man is on life support after being shot in Valencia County, south of Belen.
Brian Lee Johnson’s family is still searching for answers.
“He was trying to save a young lady from an argument,” Johnson’s sister Tammy said. “A heated argument.”
Tammy said her brother was shot in the head twice.
“This girl called him and asked him, ‘please come get me and take me out of here,’ and Brian had a heart [the] size of Texas,” Tammy said.
Johnson is expected to be taken off life support Tuesday.
New Mexico State Police is investigating the shooting, but few details have been released.
The search warrant and arrest warrant are sealed.
