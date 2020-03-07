Man opens fire on party-goers in SW Albuquerque, 4 people injured

Justine Lopez & Grace Reader
Updated: March 07, 2020 09:15 PM
Created: March 07, 2020 06:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A house party in southwest Albuquerque that turned violent left four people injured Saturday morning.
According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a shooting at 1743 Rayo Del Sol Drive NW around 1 a.m.
Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Isaiah Perez, opened fire on party-goers.
Perez faces numerous charges that include aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and negligent use of a deadly weapon.
According to court documents, Perez has had run-ins with the law before. Last July he allegedly stole tires with 19-year-old Izaiah Garcia.
Garcia is the teen who police believe shot and killed 17-year-old Sean Markey at a homecoming party.
Perez was also implicated in a shooting that happened at a mobile home park in November. Three people were hurt in that shooting—one of the victims was a child who was shot while he was in bed.
