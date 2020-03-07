Man opens fire on party-goers in SW Albuquerque, 4 people injured

According to court documents, Perez has had run-ins with the law before. Last July he allegedly stole tires with 19-year-old Izaiah Garcia.

Garcia is the teen who police believe shot and killed 17-year-old Sean Markey at a homecoming party.

Perez was also implicated in a shooting that happened at a mobile home park in November. Three people were hurt in that shooting—one of the victims was a child who was shot while he was in bed.