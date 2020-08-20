Man rescued after wall collapse in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 20, 2020 04:50 PM
Created: August 20, 2020 02:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a wall collapse Thursday afternoon.
The wall collapsed in the area of Wyoming and Central around 2 p.m. Rescue crews said a man was pinned between two walls, one of which had collapsed due to demolition work that was being done at the building.
The man was alert and talking, rescue crews reported.
Firefighters used their equipment to free the man. He was suffered minor injuries to his arm. No one else was hurt.
