Man rescued after wall collapse in Albuquerque | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man rescued after wall collapse in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 20, 2020 04:50 PM
Created: August 20, 2020 02:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a wall collapse Thursday afternoon.

The wall collapsed in the area of Wyoming and Central around 2 p.m. Rescue crews said a man was pinned between two walls, one of which had collapsed due to demolition work that was being done at the building.

Advertisement

The man was alert and talking, rescue crews reported.

Firefighters used their equipment to free the man. He was suffered minor injuries to his arm. No one else was hurt.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 208 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 208 additional COVID-19 cases
COVID-19: State reports New Mexico is meeting every gating criteria metric
COVID-19: State reports New Mexico is meeting every gating criteria metric
New Mexico city to pay $6.5M in police chokehold settlement
New Mexico city to pay $6.5M in police chokehold settlement
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Albuquerque's West Side
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Albuquerque's West Side
APS Board votes to extend virtual learning through first semester
APS Board votes to extend virtual learning through first semester
Advertisement


Jacqueline Vigil murder suspect has lengthy criminal history
Jacqueline Vigil murder suspect has lengthy criminal history
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 208 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 208 additional COVID-19 cases
ABQ teachers planning accordingly after learning virtual learning will continue through 1st semester
ABQ teachers planning accordingly after learning virtual learning will continue through 1st semester
New Mexico city to pay $6.5M in police chokehold settlement
New Mexico city to pay $6.5M in police chokehold settlement
Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme
President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)