Man pleads guilty in death of Navajo Nation police officer | KOB 4
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in death of Navajo Nation police officer

The Associated Press
Created: December 13, 2019 01:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The man accused of gunning down a tribal police officer in a remote corner of the nation's largest American Indian reservation has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Kirby Cleveland faces a possible life sentence in connection with the death of Navajo Nation officer Houston Largo, who was shot in March 2017.

Advertisement

The killing happened on a dark road in western New Mexico while responding to a domestic violence call.

Cleveland said during a hearing in federal court Thursday that he didn't know that the person he was shooting at was a police officer.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Shelter in place lifted after active shooter scare in downtown ABQ
APD: Shelter in place lifted after active shooter scare in downtown ABQ
Woman killed in crash in Albuquerque
Woman killed in crash in Albuquerque
4 Investigates Alert: Lost pet scam
4 Investigates Alert: Lost pet scam
Police investigate deadly shooting in Roswell
Police investigate deadly shooting in Roswell
Police descend on area near Coors, I-40
Police descend on area near Coors, I-40
Advertisement


APD: Shelter in place lifted after active shooter scare in downtown ABQ
APD: Shelter in place lifted after active shooter scare in downtown ABQ
Man pleads guilty in death of Navajo Nation police officer
Man pleads guilty in death of Navajo Nation police officer
New Mexico aims to foster trust in census to protect funding
New Mexico aims to foster trust in census to protect funding
Woman killed in crash in Albuquerque
Woman killed in crash in Albuquerque
Police investigate deadly shooting in Roswell
Police investigate deadly shooting in Roswell