Man pleads guilty in death of Navajo Nation police officer

The Associated Press
Created: December 13, 2019 01:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The man accused of gunning down a tribal police officer in a remote corner of the nation's largest American Indian reservation has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Kirby Cleveland faces a possible life sentence in connection with the death of Navajo Nation officer Houston Largo, who was shot in March 2017.
The killing happened on a dark road in western New Mexico while responding to a domestic violence call.
Cleveland said during a hearing in federal court Thursday that he didn't know that the person he was shooting at was a police officer.
(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)