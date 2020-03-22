Man pleads guilty in fatal child abuse case in New Mexico

Nunez participated in the ongoing abuse that led to the boy’s death and watched his father viciously beat Valencia several days after Thanksgiving 2017, Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias said.

“Despite the opportunities to do so, (Nunez) failed to stop Ferguson and failed to intervene to protect Jeremiah,” Macias said. “And Jeremiah died as a result.”

First Judicial District Judge Matthew Wilson told the court he expects a three-day sentencing hearing in June.

Ferguson died of an apparent suicide in April 2018 at the Santa Fe County jail, the Albuquerque Journal reported. Pena reached a plea deal with prosecutors in November 2018, agreeing to a 12-year sentence for her part in the death of her child in exchange for her testifying against Nunez at trial.