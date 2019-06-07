Man pleads guilty to burglarizing home, stealing puppy

"The defendant drew smiley faces on my kitchen cabinets," explained Nieto. "Didn't just want to mock my house, but also wanted to mock me. That he understood the psychological impact of entering a person's home, violating their safety and wanted to add insult to injury."

As part of Garcia's plea deal, he will be sent to Young Adult Court (YAC) and report once a week for two years. If he doesn't follow the rules, like receiving treatment and staying sober, he'll have to serve a four-year sentence.

Garcia pled guilty to residential burglary, receiving stolen property and animal cruelty. Garcia also admitted to stealing a puppy from another victim.

The owners said they had to pretend to be someone else and buy their dog back.

"I don't think that sense of security will ever come back," Nieto said. "Once something like this happens to a person... they're always aware that it can happen again."

Garcia apologized to Nieto in court and promised to turn his life around.

"I will redeem myself and I will do good to become a better citizen," Garcia said. "I just wanted to tell him I'm very sorry."

Nieto said he's glad the case is over and hopes Garcia means what he said.

"It's better for the whole world if he becomes a better person," Nieto said.

The state is also looking into another case involving Garcia and will decide whether to prosecute depending on what happens in Young Adult Court.