Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting multiple children

Tamara Lopez
Created: April 28, 2022 08:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Anthony Padilla, 30, pleaded guilty to targeting six children in three different cities – giving five of them sexually-transmitted diseases.
Multiple cases were merged into one. The children, ages one through eight, were from Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Española.
In court, the state read a letter from one of the victims:
"You hurt us, you were supposed to protect us from people like you but you were the one to hurt us. We hope you get to feel the fear and pain that hurt us – every moment for the rest of your life. We will never forgive you, we hope you rot in prison and never get out."
Padilla will serve a total of 40 years in prison and have to register as a sex offender. He chose not to make a statement after the sentencing.
