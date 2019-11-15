Man pleads no contest to rape of teenage girl | KOB 4
Advertisement

Man pleads no contest to rape of teenage girl

Man pleads no contest to rape of teenage girl

Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 15, 2019 10:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Special prosecutors have gotten the first plea from the rape kit backlog.

Juan Rios pleaded no-contest for the rape of a teenage girl. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. 

Advertisement

The victim's case had been left in the backlog until Bernalillo County launched the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) that has now screened more than 2,800 cases for prosecution. 

Rios will also serve 10 years probation and will have to register as a sex offender. 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Charges dropped against teacher assistant accused of molesting students
Charges dropped against teacher assistant accused of molesting students
APD: Man in critical condition after shooting in SE Albuquerque
APD: Man in critical condition after shooting in SE Albuquerque
District court judge orders BCSO to comply with public records request
District court judge orders BCSO to comply with public records request
Foster families struggle to get reimbursed by CYFD
Foster families struggle to get reimbursed by CYFD
Business owners desperate to identify arsonists
Business owners desperate to identify arsonists
Advertisement


Man pleads no contest to rape of teenage girl
Man pleads no contest to rape of teenage girl
Video: Wisconsin kidnapper fights New Mexico inmate
Video: Wisconsin kidnapper fights New Mexico inmate
APD: Man in critical condition after shooting in SE Albuquerque
APD: Man in critical condition after shooting in SE Albuquerque
Officials tout New Mexico’s potential as outdoor rec capital
Officials tout New Mexico’s potential as outdoor rec capital
Woman in power: Line locator at PNM wins awards for her work
Woman in power: Line locator at PNM wins awards for her work