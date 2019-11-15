Man pleads no contest to rape of teenage girl

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Special prosecutors have gotten the first plea from the rape kit backlog.
Juan Rios pleaded no-contest for the rape of a teenage girl. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.
The victim's case had been left in the backlog until Bernalillo County launched the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) that has now screened more than 2,800 cases for prosecution.
Rios will also serve 10 years probation and will have to register as a sex offender.
