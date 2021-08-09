Man pleads not guilty in killing of Albuquerque mother | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Man pleads not guilty in killing of Albuquerque mother

Tamara Lopez
Updated: August 09, 2021 05:22 PM
Created: August 09, 2021 03:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The man accused of killing an Albuquerque mother pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

23-year-old Jose Ortiz Munoz appeared virtually before a judge for the first time since the crash happened last August on Unser and Tower. 

Erika Chavez's family said they have been waiting for this day for a long time. 

"Finally justice is going to be served, I just think that it's just one less careless driver on the road that is out there, not paying attention to what they're doing," said Rosa Rivera, Erika’s aunt. 

Her family said that for the past year, while they mourned the loss of Erika, the start of the “Speeding Has A Name” campaign helped. 

“We're just grateful that this campaign is out to build awareness because of something so tragic that could've been avoided, you know here comes this campaign to build awareness so that other people in our community don't go through what we're going through," said Rivera said.

Munoz will be booked and released in the next 30 days.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

CDC: Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox
CDC: Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox
APD investigating Monday morning stabbing near UNM
APD investigating Monday morning stabbing near UNM
New Mexico reports no new deaths, 1,309 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports no new deaths, 1,309 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
Prosecutors offer plea deal to Cowboys for Trump founder
Prosecutors offer plea deal to Cowboys for Trump founder
20-year-old suspect in double homicide makes first court appearance
20-year-old suspect in double homicide makes first court appearance