Man protests hospital’s end-of-life policy after the sudden death of his son

John was there to receive care for organ failure.

"John was a friendly person. He was jovial. John never liked to be alone—that's what really hurt us,” said Joseph Gallegos.

After having his visit denied, Gallegos stood outside with his sign.

"The sign said 'My son John is dying. I want to see my son.' They won't let me visit him, so then I had a sign made. The head nurse came out and said I'm not allowed in the hospital, that this is her hospital and I'm not allowed in it. She was going to have me arrested. She had me escorted off the property,” he said.

John died four days later at the age of 34.

"It's pretty hard. There's no closure for us. We can't have the funerals. A big part of me is gone,” he said.

Gallegos said he sent a letter to the hospital demanding change.

Presbyterian responded by sending a statement that said they’re taking every precaution necessary to protect patients and visitors.

“We know that a visit from loved ones is important for healing and connection,” the statement read in part. “We recognize how difficult current visitor restrictions are for families. While our limited visitor policy will continue in the short term, we are currently evaluating how it can be adjusted soon in a way that is mindful of the safety of our patients and staff.”

John’s dad said he will be out protesting every Sunday morning until changes have been made so another family won’t have to go through what he had to.