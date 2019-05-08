Man raises stink about raw sewage in Belen

"Got plugged up and I noticed it back then, called the city a couple of times," Cox said.

The neighbor dug a trench, allowing sewage to flow out of the house, through the yard and into this irrigation ditch, according to Cox.

He said he confronted the neighbor but was threatened.

"I see their dogs in the yard eating out of this stuff. I see the kids are not allowed to play in the yard anymore, since this has happened and the other day, I was weeding at the end of my property line and I could smell the sewage," Cox said.

Since then, he said he's been raising a stink with the city.

City manager Leona Vigil told KOB 4 that utility workers will cut water service to the neighbor's property until the sewer issue is fixed.