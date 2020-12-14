Man ran into occupied hotel room, prompting SWAT standoff in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Man ran into occupied hotel room, prompting SWAT standoff in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 14, 2020 06:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A SWAT standoff in Albuquerque Monday was the result of a driver of a stolen vehicle crashing and hiding out in a hotel, according to police.

The man ran into an occupied room at the Hampton Inn and Suites near the Sunport, police said.  

Officers were able to get the female safely out of the room, but police said the suspect refused to exit.

After identifying the man, they learned he had a violent history, so they called in the SWAT team. 

They were eventually able to take the man into custody. He was booked for a felony warrant.


