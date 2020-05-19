Man recognized for saving animals on the Navajo Nation | KOB 4
Advertisement

Man recognized for saving animals on the Navajo Nation

Grace Reader
Created: May 19, 2020 10:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Utah man was in the running for a prestigious nationwide award. His work impacts us right here in New Mexico.

Darrell McCurtain works to save animals on the Navajo Nation.

Advertisement

“We go down once a month and we rescue dogs and cats and we bring them up to Utah, vet them, de-tick and de-flea them, get them all ready to move into new homes,” McCurtain, director of Nuzzles and Co., said. “We also take down enormous amounts of dog and cat food, litter, toys, flea and tick treatments, vaccines.”

McCurtain was named a finalist for the Petco Foundation’s Unsung Heroes award. He ended up coming in second place, winning $10,000.

“A lot of the animals off the reservation are beat up so that money will go towards them and they deserve it,” McCurtain said.

McCurtain says even right now, when coronavirus has had serious impacts on the Navajo Nation, they’re going to continue that work.

“Everything has changed but we try to make it work, we try to rescue as many animals as we can,” he said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Outbreak on edge of Navajo Nation overwhelms rural hospital
In this May 7, 2020, photo, medical staff from Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital put on protective equipment as they work at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site outside the hospital in Gallup, N.M. Of about 500 medical and support staff, at least 32 hospital workers have become infected, and doctors and nurses say that they all live with the fear of spreading the virus to their colleagues and relatives.
Video: Huge moth swarm spotted in Tijeras
Video: Huge moth swarm spotted in Tijeras
Sheriff switches endorsement in nasty GOP US House race
Sheriff switches endorsement in nasty GOP US House race
Republicans urge governor to fully reopen state by Thursday
Republicans urge governor to fully reopen state by Thursday
Downtown Last Call restaurant closes its doors for good
Downtown Last Call restaurant closes its doors for good
Advertisement


Absentee voting catches on in New Mexico for June 2 primary
Absentee voting catches on in New Mexico for June 2 primary
Man recognized for saving animals on the Navajo Nation
Man recognized for saving animals on the Navajo Nation
Outbreak on edge of Navajo Nation overwhelms rural hospital
In this May 7, 2020, photo, medical staff from Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital put on protective equipment as they work at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site outside the hospital in Gallup, N.M. Of about 500 medical and support staff, at least 32 hospital workers have become infected, and doctors and nurses say that they all live with the fear of spreading the virus to their colleagues and relatives.
New Mexico: Nursing home reviews ongoing amid pandemic
New Mexico: Nursing home reviews ongoing amid pandemic
Report: New Mexico saw 13.9% drop in home sales in April
Report: New Mexico saw 13.9% drop in home sales in April