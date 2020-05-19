Man recognized for saving animals on the Navajo Nation

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Utah man was in the running for a prestigious nationwide award. His work impacts us right here in New Mexico.
Darrell McCurtain works to save animals on the Navajo Nation.
“We go down once a month and we rescue dogs and cats and we bring them up to Utah, vet them, de-tick and de-flea them, get them all ready to move into new homes,” McCurtain, director of Nuzzles and Co., said. “We also take down enormous amounts of dog and cat food, litter, toys, flea and tick treatments, vaccines.”
McCurtain was named a finalist for the Petco Foundation’s Unsung Heroes award. He ended up coming in second place, winning $10,000.
“A lot of the animals off the reservation are beat up so that money will go towards them and they deserve it,” McCurtain said.
McCurtain says even right now, when coronavirus has had serious impacts on the Navajo Nation, they’re going to continue that work.
“Everything has changed but we try to make it work, we try to rescue as many animals as we can,” he said.
