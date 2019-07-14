Man rescues injured coyote pup on I-25
Grace Reader
July 14, 2019 05:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico man says a stop on I-25 to rescue a stranded dog turned into quite the adventure. He stopped traffic on the highway near Socorro to save the animal.
He ended up with a coyote pup that had broken its legs.
"As soon as I scooped him up I said, that's life. I couldn't leave him there to just turn into road kill," said John Swicinski, the man who saved the pup.
The challenge for him has been finding a place that would help the animal, which he named Ocho.
"Ever since last night I've been trying to find him a place where they would rehabilitate him and not euthanize him," he said.
That was until KOB 4 called the New Mexico Wildlife Center. The center is the only place in New Mexico that takes coyotes.
The center says if anyone is ever in this situation, to call them or the New Mexico Department Game and Fish.
At last check, Swicinski was on the way to the wildlife center with Ocho.
KOB 4 will continue to follow up with John and the New Mexico Wildlife Center.
