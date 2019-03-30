Man riding wheelchair across country makes pit stop in Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man riding wheelchair across country makes pit stop in Albuquerque

Patrick Hayes
March 30, 2019 09:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man with paralysis is riding his wheelchair to Washington D.C. to raise awareness for people with disabilities.

Advertisement

Janne Kouri started his journey on March 11 in Los Angeles and stopped in Albuquerque on Saturday.

“I'm riding my wheelchair from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. and we're raising awareness about the challenges that 6 million Americans with paralysis face,” he said.

According to Kouri, most insurances give people with paralysis 36 days of rehab before having them discharged from a hospital.

“And if you don’t have access to rehab and fitness – and you’re living with, for example, a spinal cord injury, there’s a very good likelihood you’ll suffer from secondary complications,” he said.

Kouri injured his neck during a diving incident about 12 years ago.

He said going through the healthcare system helped him learn a lot about the issues and the gaps that exist.

“So because of that, I started a nonprofit organization called NextStep 10 years ago and we build and operate state-of-the-art progressive rehab centers for people with paralysis.”

Kouri is hoping to raise money to help subsidize some of the treatments that people with paralysis receive.

He also hopes to build similar rehab centers in the towns he stops at.

“So when we’re going through cities like Albuquerque and others along our trip, we’re trying to educate and inspire people to bring these types of services to their city so that anyone living with paralysis has access to the best rehab and fitness services for their entire life.”

For more information about his trip and to donate, you can visit www.rideforparalysis.com.

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Updated: March 30, 2019 09:10 PM
Created: March 30, 2019 08:39 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Former manager of popular breakfast spot arrested for embezzlement
Cheryl Poitevint
Vigil held for woman killed in possible street racing crash
Vigil held for woman killed in possible street racing crash
First responders wait for ambulance, decide to transport patient in fire engine instead
First responders wait for ambulance, decide to transport patient in fire engine instead
Suspect taken into custody after police pursuit
Suspect taken into custody after police pursuit
Police need help finding missing boy
Police need help finding missing boy
Advertisement




Man riding wheelchair across country makes pit stop in Albuquerque
Man riding wheelchair across country makes pit stop in Albuquerque
Vigil held for woman killed in possible street racing crash
Vigil held for woman killed in possible street racing crash
Ello: New Mexico's new ridesharing service
Ello: New Mexico's new ridesharing service
Volleyball tournament celebrates life of man killed by Uber driver
Volleyball tournament celebrates life of man killed by Uber driver
Bernalillo County hosts job fair for teens
Bernalillo County hosts job fair for teens