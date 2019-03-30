Man riding wheelchair across country makes pit stop in Albuquerque

According to Kouri, most insurances give people with paralysis 36 days of rehab before having them discharged from a hospital.

“And if you don’t have access to rehab and fitness – and you’re living with, for example, a spinal cord injury, there’s a very good likelihood you’ll suffer from secondary complications,” he said.

Kouri injured his neck during a diving incident about 12 years ago.

He said going through the healthcare system helped him learn a lot about the issues and the gaps that exist.

“So because of that, I started a nonprofit organization called NextStep 10 years ago and we build and operate state-of-the-art progressive rehab centers for people with paralysis.”

Kouri is hoping to raise money to help subsidize some of the treatments that people with paralysis receive.

He also hopes to build similar rehab centers in the towns he stops at.

“So when we’re going through cities like Albuquerque and others along our trip, we’re trying to educate and inspire people to bring these types of services to their city so that anyone living with paralysis has access to the best rehab and fitness services for their entire life.”

For more information about his trip and to donate, you can visit www.rideforparalysis.com.