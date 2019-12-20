Man says family scammed him after they tried returning $500 worth of groceries he bought them | KOB 4
Man says family scammed him after they tried returning $500 worth of groceries he bought them

December 20, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A man is warning others to be careful who they spend their money on this holiday season after a family scammed him into buying them more than $500 worth of groceries.

Julian Asbury said he was approached by a family of about five people asking him to buy them food at a local Smith’s.

“They told me they needed money for food and diapers and if I would go with them to Smith’s to get it,” Asbury said. “I said OK and that sort of snowballed into ‘Oh well, can you get us some toys for the kids, you know we like to give them some stuff for Christmas,’ and that snowballed into ‘Well we also have nephews and nieces as well.’”

That’s when Asbury learned that the family had pulled this scam before.

“When they left, one of the cashiers told me that they had been there the week before, did the same thing to another woman and they got about $1,700 out of that person,” he said.

Asbury called the police, but officers told him there was nothing they could do because technically, Asbury agreed to help.

“There was a crime. I mean a moral crime, yes, but not a legal crime so there's nothing really to prosecute,” he said.

Asbury said he could’ve used that money to spend on loved ones.

“My credit card company said you know it's a longshot. It probably won' go through, but we'll try to help you so overall everyone’s trying but it's a longshot, but I'll see what happens,” he said.


