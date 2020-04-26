Man says woman coughed in his face for not wearing a mask

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There’s an appropriate way to share frustration with someone who is not wearing a mask in public, and then there’s coughing in that person’s face. That’s exactly what Marco Roybal said happened to him at an Albuquerque store.

“As I was standing in line a lady walks past me, takes her mask off, coughs in my face and puts her mask back on,” Roybal said. “I looked back at her and she gave me the dirtiest look and said ‘I’m sick and tired of people not wearing masks in the store.’”