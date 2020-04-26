Man says woman coughed in his face for not wearing a mask

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There’s an appropriate way to share frustration with someone who is not wearing a mask in public, and then there’s coughing in that person’s face. That’s exactly what Marco Roybal said happened to him at an Albuquerque store.
“As I was standing in line a lady walks past me, takes her mask off, coughs in my face and puts her mask back on,” Roybal said. “I looked back at her and she gave me the dirtiest look and said ‘I’m sick and tired of people not wearing masks in the store.’”
“I asked her 'What are you thinking? What gives you the right to cough in anybody's face?’” he added.
Coughing in someone’s face is not only considered rude, but can also lead to legal trouble during the pandemic.
“They [police] said that it was considered assault. Considering the times that we’re in, that is not acceptable, so they took a report,” Roybal said.
Roybal said that people should be supportive to others during these trying times.
"There's no need for that sort of retaliation towards people. Let's look out for each other, let's be kind to each other and help each other get through this with the least amount of stress possible,” he said.
